“Threads” App by Meta Loses Momentum: Daily Active Users Drop 70% within a Month

Just a few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta made headlines with the launch of its latest social media app, “Threads,” in association with Instagram. The app garnered massive attention, drawing in over 100 million downloads within its first few days, making it look like the next big thing in the world of social networking. However, recent data analysis raises concerns as it shows that the initial enthusiasm might be dwindling, and “Threads” is struggling to retain its user base.

According to market data firm Sensor Tower, the number of daily active users on “Threads” has plummeted by a staggering 70% in less than a month since its debut. While the initial surge was undoubtedly impressive, it appears that many users aren’t sticking around for the long haul. Even those who are still using the app seem to be losing interest, as the average time spent on “Threads” has significantly dropped from 19 minutes to a mere 4 minutes per day.

Social media app Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative, has seen a 70% decline in the number of daily active users since its July 7 peak. https://t.co/f0Rsm4zto3 — Forbes (@Forbes) July 23, 2023

In comparison, the established social media giant, Twitter, boasts over 200 million daily users, with an average time spent on the platform of 30 minutes. These numbers highlight the disparity between the two platforms and raise concerns about the future of “Threads.”

While the exact reasons for the rapid decline in “Threads” usage are not yet clear, some analysts speculate that the app’s similarities to Twitter might be playing a role. With Twitter’s longstanding presence and a loyal user base, it’s not easy for a new competitor to break through and capture the same level of engagement.

Meta’s decision to introduce “Threads” was likely an attempt to diversify its social media offerings and attract a different audience. However, the lack of retention and dwindling engagement raises questions about the app’s appeal and long-term viability.

Meta has not publicly addressed the decline in “Threads” usage yet, but they are likely paying close attention to the feedback and user data to identify potential areas of improvement. Whether they can reverse the trend and regain the interest of users remains to be seen.

In conclusion, Meta’s “Threads” app started with a bang, amassing over 100 million downloads initially. However, within a short period, the app has experienced a significant drop in daily active users, with the average time spent on the platform also decreasing substantially. As the competition in the social media landscape remains fierce, Meta faces the challenge of retaining and engaging its user base in the highly dynamic world of online networking.