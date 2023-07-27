Ex-Husband of First Lady Jill Biden Accuses ‘Biden Crime Family’ of Targeting Trump: A Shocking Tale of Power and Bullying

In a bombshell interview, the former husband of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Bill Stevenson, has made stunning allegations against the so-called “Biden crime family.” Stevenson claims that the powerful Biden clan is treating former President Donald Trump in the same way they once bullied him during his divorce from Jill nearly half a century ago.

Speaking to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, Stevenson recounted a chilling encounter with Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, during his divorce proceedings in the mid-1970s. According to Stevenson, Frank approached him and issued a menacing ultimatum: “Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems.” He further stated, “Are you threatening me?” in response to Frank’s demands. Soon after, Stevenson and his brother faced an indictment for an $8,200 tax charge.

The former husband of the First Lady goes on to claim that it was Joe Biden, then a young senator from Delaware, who used his influence to unleash the power of the Department of Justice against him. Stevenson expressed disbelief at the extent of Biden’s reach and the unjust charges brought against him.

Kelly pointed out the stark contrast between Stevenson’s case and the treatment of Hunter Biden, the stepson of Jill Biden. While Stevenson and his brother faced two felonies over a sum of less than $10,000 in unpaid taxes, Hunter Biden allegedly dealt with just two misdemeanors despite reportedly owing a staggering $2.2 million in unpaid taxes. Stevenson concurred with the evident disparity and lamented, “I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another.”

Although Stevenson did not elaborate on the specifics of how the Biden family has purportedly targeted him over the years, his account raises serious questions about the use of power and influence within the highest echelons of American politics.

The interview sheds light on the complex and sometimes murky world of political dynamics, where allegations of favoritism and vindictiveness can arise. As the nation grapples with these revelations, it becomes clear that the influence wielded by prominent families can have far-reaching consequences, impacting individuals and even shaping the course of history.

In conclusion, the revelations made by Bill Stevenson, First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband, about the so-called “Biden crime family” are shocking and raise concerns about the exercise of power and influence in politics. Stevenson’s claims of intimidation and disparity in legal treatment highlight the complex nature of political relationships and their potential consequences for individuals and society as a whole.