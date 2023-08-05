Iowa Governor Takes Bold Stand: Deploys National Guard Troops to U.S.–Mexico Border Amidst Biden’s Immigration Crisis

In a resolute move, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has seized the initiative to address the surging wave of illegal immigration by deploying 109 Iowa National Guard troops to the U.S.–Mexico border. This decision, announced on August 2nd, not only underscores her commitment to national security but also highlights the deep concern shared by many Americans about the ongoing immigration crisis.

Today 109 Iowa National Guard soldiers deployed to Texas to support Operation Lone Star and protect their fellow Iowans and Americans from the crisis at the U.S. southern border. Thankful for their service! pic.twitter.com/vNPbDJm8cL — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) August 2, 2023

Governor Reynolds has chosen to fund this crucial operation through the resources allocated to Iowa under the American Rescue Plan Act, which is more commonly known as the COVID-19 stimulus package. This funding flexibility enables the state to take targeted action to mitigate the growing challenges posed by unchecked immigration.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Reynolds proclaimed, “The Biden administration has failed to respond to the crisis at the border and, in doing so, has failed the American people—Iowans included.” Her words resonate with a growing sentiment among citizens that the administration’s lackluster response has precipitated both national security and humanitarian crises of unprecedented proportions.

In a scathing critique, she further articulated, “They have created one of the most significant national security and humanitarian crises of our generation and are blatantly ignoring the impact it’s having on our states, cities, and our people.” The palpable frustration with the federal government’s approach is evident, as Reynolds points out the detrimental effects that the crisis has imposed on communities across the nation.

Reynolds’ proactive stance aligns with the approach taken by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who initiated Operation Lone Star in March 2021. Recognizing the escalating influx of illegal immigrants and drugs infiltrating his state, Abbott’s resolute response gained widespread attention. The Texas governor’s call for assistance from other states, including Iowa, highlights the collaborative effort needed to tackle this formidable challenge.

As the nation grapples with the complex issue of immigration, leaders like Governor Reynolds are stepping up to safeguard their constituents and uphold the principles of security and sovereignty. With the deployment of Iowa National Guard troops, a powerful message is being sent—a message of unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the American people.

In a landscape fraught with uncertainty, the actions of leaders like Reynolds and Abbott provide a beacon of hope, demonstrating the resilience of states and their determination to secure their borders and protect their citizens.