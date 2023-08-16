Revolutionary Revelations: Shocking Details Emerge About Government Royalties!

In a fascinating twist of events, last year, a groundbreaking analysis by Open The Books drew the curtains on the National Institutes of Health (NIH), revealing a jaw-dropping estimation of up to $350 million in royalty payments amassed between the years 2009 and 2020. But hold onto your hats, folks, because this tale takes an unexpected turn as the NIH offers up new insights, causing that astounding figure to be dialed down.

The cast of characters in this unfolding saga includes some prominent names that have captured the nation’s attention. Topping the bill are none other than then-NIH Director Francis Collins and then-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director, the enigmatic Anthony Fauci. It’s noteworthy to mention here that NIAID is seamlessly woven into the intricate fabric of the NIH.

Tonight on Real America! CEO & Founder of @open_the_books Adam Andrzejewski weighs in on the money trail they uncovered, showing that American scientists with the NIH received royalties from foreign entities and pharmaceutical companies.

Diving into the juicy details, records unveil a riveting tapestry of 37 royalty payment entries that found their way into the coffers of Dr. Fauci. These payments, each an intriguing thread in the grand narrative, flowed in from three distinct sources: Ancell Corporation, Chiron Corporation, and the captivating Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

