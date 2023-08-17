Kenyan Republican Reignites Controversy: Brotherly Feud with Barack Obama Resurfaces

Amidst a flurry of provocative social media posts, one Kenyan Republican has thrust himself back into the spotlight with scathing remarks aimed at none other than his own flesh and blood, former President Barack Obama. Malik Obama, known for his outspoken conservative views, has reignited interest in his longstanding grievances against the former commander-in-chief.

In a recent series of fiery posts, Malik didn’t hold back as he publicly aired his grievances about their strained relationship. Sharing an old photo of himself and Barack dressed in traditional Kenyan attire, he captioned it, “Me and Fake a** a snake [President Barack Obama] when he was a nobody.” The following day, Malik continued his tirade, remarking, “Before he became a SNOB.”

Me and Fake ass a snake (President Barack Obama) when he was a nobody. pic.twitter.com/ZQC8UeJ3zJ — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 13, 2023

This sibling feud has a deeper history than just recent social media rants. A glimpse into the past reveals that Malik and Barack Obama were once quite close, sharing a father, Barack H. Obama Sr. However, as Barack’s political career ascended to unprecedented heights, their relationship seemed to unravel.

In a 2013 GQ feature that delved into Malik’s life, their initial bond was portrayed as strong and supportive. But over the course of Barack’s two terms as president, something shifted within the family dynamic. Malik disclosed to Fox News’ Sean Hannity in 2016 that his once-healthy relationship with his younger brother was strained after Barack assumed the presidency. He cited communication breakdowns and an increasing inability to connect as major factors fueling the tensions. Despite these frictions, Malik did admit to being invited to the White House on an annual basis.

Malik’s disappointment with Barack’s presidency was palpable, as he voiced his concerns about what he perceived as a significant change in his brother’s character. “Before he was running for office, he was everybody’s friend. I think that office has changed him,” Malik asserted, suggesting that Barack had become enmeshed “in the matrix.” Criticizing the former president’s alleged “lack of humility,” Malik also revealed his support for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election, a race where Trump faced off against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a move that shocked many, Malik also made a claim about his brother’s personal life in a now-deleted post. He stated that Barack was homosexual, causing a stir and adding another layer of controversy to their already complex relationship.

As the sibling feud takes center stage once more, it’s clear that the animosity between Malik and Barack Obama has not faded over time. The dynamics of their relationship have been irrevocably altered by the presidency and its subsequent challenges. This ongoing saga reminds us that even the most powerful figures can’t escape the complexities of family ties and personal conflicts.