Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has just dropped a bombshell that is sending shockwaves through the political landscape. In a stunning revelation, Gingrich has unveiled critical information about the recent indictment from the state of Georgia involving none other than former President Donald Trump. This indictment, which has sparked controversy due to its implications, alleges that Trump, along with a group of over a dozen others, participated in illicit activities to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election.

Newt Gingrich blasts 'absurdity' of new Trump charges: This will nominate him 'by a landslide' https://t.co/33L0LysprC — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 16, 2023

As the political world grapples with the ramifications of this indictment, a recent report published on PJMedia has shed light on the circumstances surrounding its development. According to this report, Gingrich has disclosed that he received information from a “reliable source” indicating that the orders to initiate these charges against Trump originated in the heart of Washington, D.C. The intended purpose of these charges, as explained by the source, was to divert attention away from a recent misstep involving David Weiss.

Weiss, who has recently been designated as a special counsel to oversee the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax and gun-related offenses, found himself at the center of a controversy. It has been revealed that Weiss was the key figure involved in extending an unprecedented plea deal to Hunter Biden. This deal allowed Hunter Biden to avoid serious consequences for a slew of tax and gun-related felonies by accepting a minimal punishment involving misdemeanor charges and participation in a diversion program.

Critics of Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint Weiss as the “special counsel” have been quick to point out a glaring issue. According to the provisions of the special counsel law, the individual chosen for this role is required to come from outside the government, rather than being an existing government employee, as is the case with Weiss.

The revelation provided by Gingrich is set to reshape the narrative surrounding the controversial indictment against Trump. As political analysts and commentators grapple with the implications of this disclosure, the origins of the indictment and the motivations behind it are likely to come under renewed scrutiny.

In conclusion, the intricate web of connections between high-profile political figures, legal proceedings, and the pursuit of justice continues to captivate the nation. The ongoing saga involving Trump, Hunter Biden, and the appointment of Weiss is far from reaching its conclusion, and the revelations brought forth by Gingrich only add further layers of complexity to an already convoluted tale.