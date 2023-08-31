Ukraine’s Chances Against Russia: A Dire Situation that Only Donald Trump Can Solve,” Claims Hungarian Prime Minister

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made a startling declaration about the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Orbán stated unequivocally that Ukraine’s chances of prevailing in this war are slim to none. The Hungarian leader went on to posit that former U.S. President Donald Trump might be the only hope for the Western world in this dire situation.

Ep. 20 Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. pic.twitter.com/LOzpMrQNIz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 29, 2023

In a candid conversation with Carlson, Orbán emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that Kyiv’s victory over Moscow is not merely a misunderstanding but a blatant falsehood. He argued that Ukraine is destined to run out of soldiers before the Russians, underlining the crucial role of ground forces in determining the outcome of the conflict. According to Orbán, Russia’s military might far surpasses that of Ukraine, making the prospect of victory for Kyiv increasingly unlikely.

Orbán’s viewpoint extends further, suggesting that the only entity capable of ending the war is the United States. He lamented the missed opportunity to include Ukraine in NATO, pointing out that Russia’s strength has been steadily growing over time. Despite the urgency of the situation, Orbán dismissed the feasibility of Ukraine’s immediate accession to NATO, quashing any hopes of external intervention from that quarter.

The Hungarian leader also voiced skepticism regarding the Russian populace’s potential to turn against President Vladimir Putin. He expressed little optimism for the return of Crimea to Ukraine, casting doubt on the possibility of any territorial resolution in the near future.

In a hypothetical scenario where he occupies the role of U.S. President Joe Biden, Orbán’s solution is clear-cut: “Call back Trump!” He praised Trump’s foreign policy acumen, commending his approach to international relations. Orbán hailed Trump’s avoidance of initiating new conflicts, his diplomatic interactions with North Korea, Russia, and even China. Most significantly, the Hungarian leader believes that if Trump were in power during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the aggression would not have taken place.

In Orbán’s estimation, Donald Trump is not just a man but a potential savior for the Western world and all of humanity. He sees Trump’s previous foreign policy decisions as evidence of his ability to navigate complex international challenges. Orbán’s endorsement of Trump’s leadership underscores the Hungarian Prime Minister’s belief in the former president’s unique capability to salvage an increasingly tense global situation.

In summary, Orbán’s interview with Tucker Carlson paints a bleak picture of Ukraine’s chances in its confrontation with Russia. The Hungarian Prime Minister’s view is grim: without a drastic change, Ukraine’s fate seems sealed. Orbán’s unorthodox solution, however, lies in the hands of Donald Trump, whom he regards as the key to securing the Western world’s future and the wellbeing of all humanity.