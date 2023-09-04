Kamala Harris Faces Scrutiny as 27 Workdays Go Publicly Blank – What’s Behind Her Schedule?

In a surprising twist in the midst of the Biden-Harris reelection campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris finds herself under the spotlight for a peculiar pattern in her schedule. A recent analysis by the Daily Caller has revealed that Harris has had a staggering 27 workdays with no public schedule engagements. This revelation has raised questions about the vice president’s availability and the nature of her daily activities.

Digging deeper into the data, it becomes evident that even on the days when Harris did have items listed on her public schedule, the engagements were often sparse. In some instances, only one event was scheduled for the entire day, leaving observers curious about how Harris is spending her time.

Kamala has been M.I.Ahttps://t.co/dRTPwwj513 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 1, 2023

According to Politico Playbook data, the events that did make it onto Harris’s schedule were quite intriguing. They ranged from having lunch with President Joe Biden to receiving briefings alongside the commander-in-chief. Additionally, Harris was often found participating in meals with foreign leaders, painting a picture of diplomatic engagement.

While it’s not uncommon for high-ranking officials to have days filled with meetings and engagements behind closed doors, the stark contrast between Harris’s public schedule and her predecessors has caught the attention of many.

This scrutiny comes at a critical juncture in the political landscape, as the Biden-Harris reelection campaign gathers momentum. Supporters and critics alike are eager to understand the vice president’s role and her level of involvement in key policy decisions.

In conclusion, the spotlight on Vice President Kamala Harris’s schedule raises important questions about her daily activities and the nature of her role within the Biden administration. As the campaign trail heats up, it remains to be seen how Harris will navigate these inquiries and shape her public image.