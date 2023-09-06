President Biden Addresses Vacation Controversy: ‘No Home to Go To,’ He Says

In a candid moment, President Joe Biden found himself defending his decision to stay at his Rehoboth Beach vacation house, following the uproar surrounding his beach visit amid the Maui wildfires. During a press briefing after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Biden addressed the criticism head-on.

“The Secret Service has torn my house up in a good way to make it secure, so I have no place to go when I come to Delaware except here right now. I’m only here for one day,” he explained, referring to his Wilmington residence. The President’s statement comes as a response to the questions raised about his extended stay at the Delaware beach house.

Biden says he wasn't on vacation while visiting home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware: 'I can't go home home' https://t.co/ADxAG0V1Ih — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2023

Biden, while acknowledging the perception that he might be on vacation, emphasized that this wasn’t the case. “By the way, the reason I’m here today, just for one day — I know you think I’m on vacation, I’m not. I have no home to go to,” he asserted, making it clear that his presence in Rehoboth Beach was due to circumstances beyond his control.

A reporter lightened the mood by asking, “Are you homeless?” The President chuckled in response, but it’s evident that the situation has drawn attention and raised questions.

It’s important to consider the security measures undertaken by the Secret Service, given the heightened security concerns surrounding the President’s residences. These steps aim to ensure his safety, even if they temporarily disrupt the normal flow of life.

In conclusion, President Biden’s explanation sheds light on the challenges of his unique living situation, which can sometimes lead to public scrutiny. As the Commander-in-Chief, his security and safety are paramount, even if it means spending more time away from his usual residence.