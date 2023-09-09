Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sounds Alarm Over Rigged 2024 Democratic Primary

Renowned activist and attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ringing the alarm bells, accusing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of rigging the upcoming 2024 presidential primary in favor of incumbent President Joe Biden. Kennedy, a Democratic contender, has hinted at the possibility of exploring third-party alternatives due to what he perceives as an unfair electoral landscape.

Kennedy’s concerns stem from what he considers draconian rules set by the DNC, making it exceedingly challenging for any candidate to challenge President Biden. He voiced his apprehensions, stating, “They’ve made rules that if any candidate sets foot in the state of Iowa or sets foot in the state of New Hampshire, then none of the votes that are cast for that candidate will be tallied.” This restriction essentially nullifies any chances of a fair competition in these key states.

Elaborating further, Kennedy pointed out the unfavorable implications of these rules, saying, “In other words, any delegate that I win in New Hampshire or Iowa would go instead to the president. If you add up all the super-delegates that they control, and all of the automatic delegates that just go to the party, I would have to win almost 80% of all the states.”

Kennedy believes that this rigged process could virtually eliminate the possibility of mounting a credible challenge to President Biden within the Democratic Party. As a result, he has hinted at exploring alternative avenues for his candidacy, suggesting, “If the DNC is going to rig it so it is simply impossible to challenge Biden, then I need to look at other alternatives.”

.@RobertKennedyJr campaign accuses DNC of being undemocratic, demands assurances that every Dem's vote counts https://t.co/0ax7SCm9xP — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2023

Notably, Kennedy is currently polling at a noteworthy 20% within the Democratic primary, reflecting a significant base of support within the party. However, the specter of an unlevel playing field has left him contemplating his political future.

Kennedy’s assertions raise critical questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process within the Democratic Party, setting the stage for potential shifts in the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race.