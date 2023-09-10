Media Exec Warns of Left-Wing Bias and Inaccuracies in AI-Generated Content, Raises Concerns Over Future Job Losses

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson is sounding the alarm on the left-wing bias and inaccuracies that permeate the world of AI-generated content. In a fiery speech at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference in San Francisco, Thomson didn’t mince words as he criticized the prevalence of biased narratives and erroneous information in media produced by AI systems.

Thomson didn’t hold back in his assessment of the situation. He declared, “It’s rubbish in, rubbish out, rubbish all about.” He pointed out that AI, such as the widely used ChatGPT search engine, tends to recycle existing content and doesn’t possess the critical thinking and discernment abilities of humans. This, he argued, leads to the propagation of potentially damaging and misleading information.

The CEO of News Corp, the parent company of prominent newspapers like The Post and The Wall Street Journal, emphasized that AI’s retrospective nature limits its ability to provide accurate and unbiased reporting. Instead, it churns out narratives based on pre-existing content, perpetuating biases present in those sources.

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson challenges AI-generated content’s left-wing bias, accuracy: ‘Rubbish in, rubbish out’ https://t.co/IgUCXA5n3Q pic.twitter.com/3rmSM4qWXC — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2023

Thomson’s concerns extended beyond content quality and bias. He also highlighted the looming threat AI poses to jobs in the news industry. With the automation of content generation, thousands of jobs could be on the chopping block, further exacerbating unemployment woes in the field.

In a world where information is increasingly digital and AI-driven, Thomson’s warning serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible AI development and oversight. As technology continues to evolve, the media industry must grapple with the consequences of AI-generated content and work to ensure that quality journalism and unbiased reporting remain at the forefront.