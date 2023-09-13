Ancient ‘Non-Human’ Corpses Unveiled in Mexico’s Congress: Ufologist Stuns Lawmakers

In a jaw-dropping revelation that has sent shockwaves through the world of ufology and science alike, two astonishingly ancient “non-human” corpses, believed to have been preserved for over a millennium, have taken center stage at Mexico’s Congress.

Ufologist and investigative journalist, Jaime Maussan, delivered a captivating presentation that left lawmakers and scientists alike on the edge of their seats. These mysterious mummified specimens, he claims, are unlike anything we’ve ever encountered on Earth and may not be linked to our terrestrial evolutionary path. As Maussan passionately stated before the captivated audience in Mexico City, “They are beings, non-humans who are not part of our terrestrial evolution and that after disappearing we do not [think] there is a subsequent evolution.”

Journalist presents Mexican Congress with alleged 'non-human alien corpses' at UFO hearing: 'We are not alone' https://t.co/330ySc0sxB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 13, 2023

The specimens themselves, discovered in the depths of Cusco, Peru’s enigmatic mines, have undergone rigorous scientific analysis, including carbon dating conducted by the esteemed National Autonomous University of Mexico. This scientific scrutiny has provided astonishing results, revealing that these non-human entities boast an astonishing antiquity, dating back approximately 1,000 years.

While the world grapples with the implications of these unearthly remains, one question looms large: What are these mysterious beings, and what role did they play in our planet’s enigmatic history? The answers remain elusive, and the unveiling of these “non-human” corpses has opened the door to a realm of possibilities that challenge our very understanding of evolution and our place in the cosmos.

In a world where science fiction meets reality, this revelation has ignited a fervent debate among experts and enthusiasts alike. The artifacts from Cusco, Peru, stand as a testament to the enduring mysteries of our planet’s past, begging us to question the limits of our knowledge and the secrets hidden within the annals of history.

As the world watches in awe and anticipation, one can’t help but wonder: what other enigmas does our planet hold? Only time will unveil the truth, but one thing is certain – the non-human corpses displayed in Mexico’s Congress have left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness, and their secrets may yet reshape our understanding of the cosmos.