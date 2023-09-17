Trump Points Finger at Pelosi for Jan. 6 Chaos: Shocking Revelations in Exclusive Interview

Former President Donald Trump made explosive claims in a recent interview, suggesting that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi played a pivotal role in the events of January 6th. Speaking with NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, Trump did not mince words, stating, “Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security. She turned down 10,000 soldiers. If she didn’t turn down the soldiers, you wouldn’t have had Jan. 6.”

Trump’s interview, held at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, was the former president’s first network appearance since leaving office. When questioned about whether he reached out to military or law enforcement on that fateful day, Trump responded cryptically, “I behaved so well, I did such a good job, Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 soldiers… if she didn’t do that…”

On Meet The Press, Donald Trump told Kristen Welker that Nancy Pelosi is responsible for J6. What's your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/q0lzmX9hzl — TEAM USA ?? (@__TEAM_USA) September 17, 2023

Welker pressed Trump, asserting that Pelosi did not possess the authority of the commander in chief. Trump countered, “I understand that the police testified against her, the chief very strongly against her, the Capitol police, great people. They testified against her, and they burned all the evidence. OK? They burned all the evidence. They destroyed all the evidence about Nancy Pelosi.”

In a startling revelation, Trump added, “She has authority over the Capitol. National Guard not coming? I asked her [for them] to be there three days in advance, and she turned it down.”

The former president’s comments have reignited debate over the events of January 6th, with many questioning Pelosi’s role in the security arrangements leading up to the Capitol breach.

In a statement released after the interview aired, Nancy Pelosi’s office vehemently denied Trump’s accusations, asserting that the decision to deploy National Guard troops is a complex process involving multiple agencies.

As the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of January 6th, these revelations will undoubtedly fuel further discussions and investigations.