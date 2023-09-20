Trump Claims Proof of National Guard Offer Before Capitol Riot – The Mystery of the Elusive Letter

On a recent edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former President Donald Trump raised questions about the events leading up to January 6th. Trump asserted that he had made a pre-January 6th offer of 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the Capitol, a move he believed could have prevented the chaos that unfolded that fateful day.

Pres. Trump, known for his bold statements, reiterated his assertion that he had indeed asked for the National Guard’s presence three days ahead of the January 6th events. During the interview, he stated, “I asked it to be there three days in advance, and she turned it down,” referring to Speaker Pelosi.

Trump also claimed to have a letter from Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, confirming Pelosi’s rejection of the National Guard troops. “Let me tell you. The mayor of D.C. gave us a letter saying that she turns it down. Okay, we have that.”

However, it’s essential to note that despite these assertions, Trump did not produce the letter in question, leaving some questions unanswered.

Trump wasn’t content with simply alleging that Pelosi had turned down the offer; he also contended that she had personally refused it, even on the day of the events. Trump pointed to statements from Capitol Police, claiming they had also indicated Pelosi’s refusal to accept the National Guard’s assistance.

As the debate continues, the elusive letter that Trump claims to possess remains a subject of intrigue. The events of January 6th continue to be a subject of intense debate, and this latest exchange only adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious issue.