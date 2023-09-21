US Department of Homeland Security Grants Temporary Status to Over 470,000 Venezuelan Migrants Amid Growing Crisis

In a significant development, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has taken decisive action to address the ongoing crisis in Venezuela. In an official announcement made on Wednesday, the department revealed its plan to provide work authorization and temporary legal status to a substantial number of Venezuelan migrants currently residing within U.S. borders.

This crucial decision will extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to approximately 472,000 Venezuelan migrants who arrived in the United States before July 31, 2023. These individuals will now have an opportunity to legally stay and work in the country for the next 18 months. The rationale behind this move, as stated by the DHS, is the existence of “extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent individuals from safely returning.”

DHS to offer work permits, deportation protection to over 470,000 Venezuelans amid new border surge https://t.co/L1tKIG8nYD — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2023

This extension of TPS comes after the program initially granted work authorization and deportation protections to Venezuelan migrants who had arrived before March 2021. The latest data from the DHS indicates that there are currently 242,700 migrants benefiting from the program.

Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, underscored the necessity of this TPS extension in light of the dire circumstances in Venezuela. He stated, “The extension of TPS is warranted based on Venezuela’s increased instability and lack of safety due to the enduring humanitarian, security, political, and environmental conditions.”

This move by the U.S. government is seen as a crucial step in providing support to Venezuelan migrants who have been grappling with the turmoil in their home country. It not only offers them a temporary legal status but also the opportunity to contribute to the American workforce.

As this situation unfolds, the U.S. remains committed to addressing the needs of those affected by the crisis in Venezuela. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.