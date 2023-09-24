President Biden’s Approval Ratings Fall as Trump Takes a Commanding Lead for 2024

In a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, President Joe Biden is facing a challenging period as his approval ratings continue to decline. However, what’s particularly striking is the substantial lead held by former President Donald Trump in early 2024 election preferences.

Economic Concerns Under Biden

A significant 44% of respondents express financial dissatisfaction during President Biden’s time in office, a record high since 1986. This economic discontent has played a pivotal role in eroding Biden’s overall approval rating, which currently stands at just 37%.

Biden is without a doubt the worst, most incompetent and unresponsive President in American history. Trump now edges out Biden 51-42 in head-to-head matchup?? https://t.co/adMklPC6Ga — Fernando Amandi Sr.? (@FernandoAmandi) September 24, 2023

Doubts Surrounding the Economy

Biden’s handling of the economy is under scrutiny, with a mere 30% of Americans approving of his performance in this area. The economic challenges faced by the nation are casting doubts on his ability to steer the country toward prosperity.

Immigration Woes Compound the Issue

President Biden also grapples with a dismal 23% approval rating for managing immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, further highlighting the complexity of the immigration problem and the administration’s struggles to address it.

Age Concerns and Resurgence of Trump

A concerning 74% of respondents now view President Biden as too old for a second term, marking a 6% increase since May. Interestingly, nostalgia for former President Donald Trump is on the rise, with 50% of respondents also deeming him too old for another term. Despite this, Trump holds a commanding lead with 52% support in early 2024 election preferences, compared to Biden’s 42%.

Government Shutdown Looms

Should a government shutdown occur, 40% of those surveyed would primarily blame President Biden and the Democrats in Congress, while 33% would attribute it to the Republicans in Congress. This reflects a shift in public opinion that may have repercussions for the current administration.

Democratic Divisions

As the 2024 election approaches, divisions within the Democratic Party are becoming evident. An overwhelming 62% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe the party should choose an alternative nominee, signaling a lack of confidence in President Biden’s chances for a second term. Preferences for Vice President Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stand at 8%, 8%, and 7% respectively, while a substantial 20% are yearning for a different leader.

The Road Ahead

President Joe Biden faces a challenging path as he navigates his first term. Plummeting approval ratings, mounting skepticism, and Trump’s substantial lead in 2024 election preferences paint a complex picture for his re-election prospects. As the 2024 election looms, the Democratic Party is left with pivotal decisions as they confront the possibility of a Trump comeback.