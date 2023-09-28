Trump Surges Ahead in 2024 Presidential Race as Betting Odds Shift Dramatically

In a surprising twist of events, Donald Trump has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, leaving President Joe Biden trailing behind. Recent data from a Washington Post-ABC poll has tipped the scales in favor of the former President, giving him a substantial 10-percentage-point lead over Biden.

The impact of this shift in public opinion is evident not only in the realm of politics but also in the world of sports betting. Dublin-based Betfair Exchange has witnessed a significant change in the odds, with Trump’s chances soaring from +260 to +200. Conversely, Biden’s odds have taken a hit, dropping from +180 to +240. To put it simply, a bettor now stands to win $200 on a $100 wager if Trump secures victory, while the same bet on Biden would yield $240.

Sam Rosbottom, spokesperson for Betfair Exchange, remarked, “We have a new favorite in the 2024 race to the White House as Donald Trump has become the (+200) market leader to win the U.S. election. Joe Biden was the (+180) favorite but is now the (+240) outsider after punters rushed to back Trump following a new poll that put the Republican ahead of the incumbent.”

Not only have Trump’s odds improved, but Biden’s prospects within his own party have also taken a hit. His odds to be the Democratic nominee have shifted from a strong position at -250 to -200. Rosbottom explained, “Biden was a very strong (-250) to be the Democratic nominee but has drifted slightly to (-200) as (California Gov.) Gavin Newsom emerges as the most likely challenger to become the blue name on the ballot paper with his odds of (being the nominee) shortening to 7-1 from 9-1.”

Poll: Overwhelming majorities express concerns about Biden, Trump ahead of 2024 race https://t.co/H6727cDxfz — CNBC (@CNBC) September 25, 2023

The betting landscape for the 2024 election is a dynamic one. Newsom finds himself as the third-choice candidate with odds of 12-1, followed by Robert Kennedy Jr. and Michelle Obama at 20-1 and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 28-1. However, Trump’s dominance within the Republican party is palpable, with -275 odds in favor of him securing the Republican nomination. DeSantis follows as the second choice with odds of 11-1.

Across the pond, at London-based Ladbrokes sportsbook, similar trends are visible. Trump is now the +165 favorite to clinch victory in the 2024 election, while Biden lags behind as the +210 second choice. Newsom is the +850 third pick, and Obama and Kennedy trail at 15-1.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle, with odds fluctuating and candidates vying for their place in history. The shifting betting landscape reflects the ever-changing political climate, and as the race unfolds, we can expect more surprises and twists.