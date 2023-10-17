Disgraced LA attorney Joseph Chora faces seven Counts of Extortion in Central California District Court

The suit alleges that Chora of Chora Young Masarian has committed Grand Theft Conversion Invasion of Privacy, Extortion by Aiding and Abetting Abuses of a disabled person.

In a shocking turn of events, Joseph Chora, a Los Angeles attorney who shamelessly goes by the moniker “The Executioner,” now stands accused of seven counts of extortion in the Central California District Court. This scathing lawsuit has been filed against him by billionaire businessman Alki David, shedding light on a litany of criminal acts that paint Chora in the darkest of colors.

The lawsuit, a damning indictment of Chora’s alleged misdeeds, accuses him of a trifecta of criminal actions: Grand Theft Conversion, Invasion of Privacy, and Extortion. More alarmingly, Chora is alleged to have actively facilitated the abuse of Alki David’s emotional and mental well-being, demonstrating a complete lack of ethical boundaries or professional integrity.

download the lawsuit : ALKI DAVID v. JOSEPH CHORA

One of the most heinous allegations within this lawsuit involves Chora’s own daughter, Jasmine, who has been arrested twice for prostitution, both times within the confines of Chora’s very own Los Angeles residence. But the depths of Chora’s depravity do not stop there. He is accused of bribing sheriff’s deputies to engage in a reprehensible act—stealing erotic photographs of David’s girlfriend, along with computer devices containing David’s most private and sensitive documents.

Chora’s alleged wrongdoing extends further into the realm of perversion when he attempted to wrongfully seize David’s disability dog, Vader, in a search and seizure operation that reeks of premeditation and malice. Such actions cast a dark shadow on Chora’s character and raise serious questions about his moral compass.

Most disturbingly, Chora is believed to have illegally seized hard drives containing vital data related to lawsuits involving Tom Girardi, a known collaborator. This reprehensible act not only tarnishes Chora’s already tarnished reputation but also undermines the integrity of the legal profession itself.

Additionally, Chora’s malevolent actions extended to the seizure of a security camera DVR, which contained crucial evidence from the prior week. This evidence could potentially shed light on an attempted murder on Mr. Alki David’s life, an act that should never be taken lightly and demands swift and thorough investigation.

Known murderer Terry Vance Luce attempts to break into David’s home

In conclusion, Joseph Chora’s alleged actions, as detailed in the lawsuit filed by Alki David, paint a picture of an attorney who has not only lost his way but has actively chosen a path of deceit, extortion, and moral bankruptcy. These accusations are a blight on the legal profession and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness by the Central California District Court. It is a disgrace that an individual who once held the title of attorney has fallen to such despicable depths. The pursuit of justice in this case is not just a necessity; it is a moral imperative.

