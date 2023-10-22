Biden Administration Under Fire: $1 Billion Taxpayer Dollars Fueling Alleged Terrorism in Gaza?

In a recent revelation, the Biden administration faces intense scrutiny as over $1 billion in taxpayer funds allegedly find their way to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an organization previously accused of offering safe haven to terrorists in Gaza. This development has intensified concerns, particularly against the backdrop of Hamas’ recent attacks on Israel.

Watchdog OpenTheBooks.com, in an exclusive report obtained by FOX Business, shed light on the significant financial flow to UNRWA. This organization, tasked with providing relief to Palestinians, is now under the microscope due to accusations that its schools play a role in teaching children to harbor animosity towards Jewish individuals and even endorse terrorism.

Palestinian group accused of harboring terrorists received $1B from Biden admin: report https://t.co/A3rMqUqdEM — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) October 19, 2023

Critics and various watchdog groups have voiced apprehensions that resources allocated to UNRWA may inadvertently aid Hamas in recruitment efforts, serve as storage for weapons, and provide general support. This revelation raises questions about the unintended consequences of well-intentioned humanitarian aid.

UNRWA, according to its website, asserts its commitment to “human development and humanitarian services.” These services span primary and vocational education, healthcare, relief and social services, infrastructure improvements, microfinance, and emergency response, even in conflict zones.

As the Biden administration grapples with mounting concerns over the allocation of taxpayer money, the intricate web of international aid and its potential implications on regional conflicts comes sharply into focus.