Biden’s Border Scandal Unleashes Chaos: Razor Wire Cut on Private Property Sparks National Security Concerns

In a startling revelation, disturbing footage captured by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin exposes a troubling situation at the southern border, implicating Biden’s border patrol agents in a dangerous breach of security.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) swiftly responds to the crisis, deploying personnel and resources to counter the surge of illegal aliens ushered in by the Biden administration. Shockingly, a video unfolds, showing a border patrol agent engaging in a fist bump with illegal aliens right after they successfully cut through Governor Greg Abbott’s border wire.

Melugin’s footage reveals a disconcerting scene as over a dozen individuals, including men, women, children, and infants, traverse the cut razor wire fence under the watch of a border patrol agent. The gravity of the situation becomes apparent as a human smuggler, a coyote, brazenly retreats to Mexico after unloading his cargo, unimpeded.

Texas sues Biden administration over federal efforts to 'destroy' border fencing | Just The News https://t.co/wYDxn39kPw — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 25, 2023

Alarming reports, as disclosed by The Gateway Pundit, emphasize federal officials’ concerns about potential infiltration by members affiliated with terrorist organizations like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and Hezbollah. An internal memo from the San Diego Field Office Intelligence Division of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) dated Oct. 20 highlights the real threat of encountering individuals linked to these terror groups along the US Southern border.

As national security hangs in the balance, questions arise about the Biden administration’s role in compromising border integrity and jeopardizing the safety of American citizens.