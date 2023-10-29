Border Crisis Escalates: Shocking Surge in Illegal Immigration as Biden Administration Faces Backlash for CBP One App Releases

The situation along the Mexican border has reached new heights of concern, marking another record-breaking year for illegal immigration. Fiscal 2023 concluded with a staggering 2.48 million migrants, surpassing the previous historical high of 2.38 million in 2022.

Republicans on the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee issued a report that calls the of number migrant encounters last year a "border crisis” with "startling stats."https://t.co/bLKyyjEMGH — Border Report (@BorderReportcom) October 28, 2023

In September, the last month of the fiscal year, federal agents encountered an unprecedented 269,735 illegal aliens, setting an all-time high for a single month and a significant increase over the previous month. Despite the gravity of these figures, the Biden administration released the year-end statistics during the weekend, receiving minimal media coverage.

A troubling congressional report, issued shortly afterward, highlights how the Biden administration releases the majority of illegal aliens using the CBP One App within the country, even those from “hostile nations.”

The CBP data for 2023 reveals alarming spikes in illegal immigration across various sectors. The Tucson sector in Arizona experienced a staggering 109% increase in the last month compared to August, contributing to an overall 48% increase for the year. Similarly, the El Paso crossing in Texas saw a 39% boost compared to the previous year.

California was not spared either, with a 31% increase in illegal aliens in San Diego and a 30% rise in El Centro. The DHS’s announcement accompanying the 2023 figures insists on enforcing immigration laws while strengthening consequences for unlawful border crossings.

An ironic revelation comes in the form of the CBP One mobile application, touted as a key component for incentivizing lawful pathways into the U.S. However, records obtained by a congressional panel reveal a different story. The app, introduced by the Biden administration in January, has allowed over 1,400 foreigners daily to make appointments, resulting in nearly 278,000 successful appointments by the end of September.

Contrary to its stated purpose, the CBP One app has led to the release of hundreds of thousands of otherwise inadmissible illegal immigrants into the United States. Shockingly, 95.8% of inadmissible aliens who scheduled appointments through the app were issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) and released into the country on parole.

This includes individuals from “countries of concern,” such as Russians, Chinese, Yemenis, Afghans, Lebanese, Iraqis, Pakistanis, Egyptians, Iranians, and Uzbeks. House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green expressed concern, stating that releasing tens of thousands of individuals into communities without adequate vetting is irresponsible, especially in a time of rising global tensions.