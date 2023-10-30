Trump Sounds Alarm on America and Israel’s Shared Destiny Amid Rising Anti-Semitism

In a passionate address to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, former President Donald Trump emphasized the inseparable fate of the United States and Israel, cautioning against the threats posed by progressives and a growing wave of anti-Semitism. Speaking on the pinnacle of Western civilization, Trump asserted, “The United States and Israel represent the pinnacle of Western civilization, which is exactly what these people want to destroy.”

The former president highlighted the disturbing parallel between the chants of “death to Israel” and “death to America,” drawing attention to the sentiments echoed by anti-Zionists and anti-Semitic movements in America. Trump connected these sentiments to the recent surge in anti-Israel rhetoric following a terrorist attack on October 7.

Former President Trump warns US enemies: spill "drop of American blood," and we’ll spill a "gallon of yours" https://t.co/2Zrg0ioHQL pic.twitter.com/T1bdRAIeqW — The Hill (@thehill) October 28, 2023

“American patriots and supporters of Israel must stick together, come hell or high water,” Trump urged, underscoring the need for solidarity in the face of shared challenges. The event featured several prominent GOP figures, including Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, and a surprising announcement of withdrawal from the race by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Throughout his speech, Trump revisited familiar themes, criticizing “the left” for actions such as “defunding our police, destroying our justice system, and demolishing our border.” He passionately called for the preservation of strong borders, a robust military, strong family values, and the importance of a resilient American president.

In the final moments of his address, Trump stressed, “If you don’t have a strong president, the rest is just words. It’s only words. You never had any of these problems for four years. You didn’t have any of these problems.”