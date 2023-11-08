Shocking Revelation: Democrats’ Controversial Plan to Bring Palestinians to the U.S. Sparks Heated Debate

Some Democrats have reportedly called on the Biden administration to bring Palestinians into the U.S. However, this idea has been met with criticism from many quarters. As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in.

Republicans want to ban Palestinian refugees from entering the U.S., but it's already very hard for them to get in. In the past 10 years, fewer than 600 Palestinians in all have come to the U.S. as refugees, according to the State Department. https://t.co/9vZSwdgMYl — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2023

The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest remarks yet on Wednesday, saying the current war was not just aimed at fighting Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, “but also an attempt to push the civilian inhabitants to … migrate to Egypt.” He warned this could wreck peace in the region.

The Biden administration hasn’t announced any new measures to resettle Palestinian refugees in the United States, or any parole programs that would create a pathway for them to come here 1. A group of House Republicans is reminding President Joe Biden he does not have any authority under existing federal immigration law to bring Palestinians from Gaza to the United States via a parole pipeline 2.

In a recent interview, Senator Ted Cruz criticized the Biden administration’s policies, saying, “You know, most elections are decided on the classic question: ‘Are you better off now than you’ve been four than you were four years ago?’ And for virtually any voter in America that the answer is hell no” 3.

In conclusion, the idea of bringing Palestinians into the U.S. has been met with criticism from many quarters. While some Democrats are calling on the Biden administration to bring Palestinians into the U.S., the administration hasn’t announced any new measures to resettle Palestinian refugees in the United States, or any parole programs that would create a pathway for them to come here. A group of House Republicans is reminding President Joe Biden he does not have any authority under existing federal immigration law to bring Palestinians from Gaza to the United States via a parole pipeline. It is clear that the situation in Gaza is complex and requires a nuanced approach.