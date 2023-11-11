Senator Fetterman Sparks Controversy at Pro-Hamas Protest with Unexpected Flag Gesture

In a surprising twist on Capitol Hill, Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) ignited a heated confrontation with pro-Hamas demonstrators during a recent protest. The incident unfolded when Fetterman boldly waved a small Israeli flag in the direction of the crowd, eliciting a chorus of disapproval and accusations.

Senator John Fetterman waves Israeli flag at protesters demanding cease-fire https://t.co/P01fD6a6Fz pic.twitter.com/DY7qthGWuu — The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2023

As captured in footage posted by About Face: Veterans Against the War, Fetterman emerged from the Russell Senate Office Building proudly holding a small Star of David flag above his head. The protesters, shouting “Shame!” and “What a joke!” expressed their discontent with the senator’s gesture.

Amidst the demonstration’s fervent calls for a cease-fire and accusations of supporting the “genocide” of Palestinians, Fetterman engaged with hecklers. The 54-year-old, who experienced a stroke on the campaign trail last year, candidly admitted to one heckler that his post-stroke condition hindered his full understanding of their statements.

While the incident stirred emotions on both sides, a spokesperson for Fetterman’s office remained silent on the matter, declining to provide an immediate comment.

This unexpected turn of events has reignited discussions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role of political figures in expressing their views. As the senator faces both support and criticism for his actions, the incident prompts reflection on the complexities of engaging with sensitive geopolitical issues on a public platform.