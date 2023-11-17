2023 Marquette Poll Reveals Surprising Shift: GOP Front-Runners Trump, Haley, and DeSantis Outpace Biden Nationally

A recent Marquette Law School Poll has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, unveiling a noteworthy trend in the 2023 political landscape. The national survey of registered voters showcases a remarkable lead for potential Republican candidates over President Joe Biden.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley emerges as a formidable contender, leading Biden 55% to 45% among registered voters. Meanwhile, former President Trump maintains a strong position, commanding a 52% to 48% advantage against the current president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis closely follows, securing a 51% to 49% lead.

Latest national poll spells more trouble for Biden, shows him trailing all 3 top GOP candidates https://t.co/7boaVrum93 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2023

Delving deeper into likely voters, Haley’s lead expands to a significant 12 percentage points at 56-44. The dynamics remain consistent in the hypothetical Biden-DeSantis matchup, while Trump experiences a slight dip in support to 51% against Biden’s 49%.

The race within the Republican party reveals Trump’s dominance, securing 54% of registered Republican voters’ support for the GOP nomination. Notably, Haley and DeSantis find themselves in a tie at 12%, indicating a shift in momentum since March. Other candidates trail far behind, with no contender garnering more than 4% support in the current poll.

The survey, conducted from Nov. 2-7, 2023, involved 856 registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4.5 percentage points. Among likely voters, the sample size of 668 carries a margin of error of +/-5 percentage points.

The Marquette Law School Poll has consistently depicted a tight race between Trump and Biden among registered voters since May, as reflected in Table 1. In September, likely voters favored Biden at 51%, while Trump secured 49%. Unfortunately, likely voter results are unavailable for earlier polls.

This intriguing political landscape paints a picture of shifting alliances and evolving voter preferences. As the nation eagerly anticipates the 2024 elections, these early indicators suggest a compelling narrative taking shape on both sides of the political spectrum.