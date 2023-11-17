Impeachment Inquiry Gains Momentum as Speaker Johnson Signals ‘Inflection Point’ in Biden Investigation

In a significant development, House Speaker Mike Johnson has thrown his weight behind the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, marking what he calls an approaching “inflection point.” The Louisiana lawmaker minced no words in highlighting the alleged corrupt conduct within the President’s family and the consistent deception surrounding his knowledge and involvement in their business activities.

According to Johnson, the inquiry has brought to light damning revelations, including the flow of tens of millions of dollars from foreign adversaries to shell companies controlled by Biden’s relatives and their associates. “Our impeachment inquiry has already shown the corrupt conduct of the President’s family,” he asserted, emphasizing the need to place key witnesses under oath to address gaps in the investigative record.

Acknowledging the efforts of Committee Chairmen James Comer, Jim Jordan, and Jason Smith, Speaker Johnson voiced his full support as the investigation heads towards a critical turning point. He stressed the importance of subjecting key witnesses to sworn testimony, a move he sees as the next logical step in the pursuit of truth.

However, it’s worth noting that just last week, Johnson privately hinted at insufficient evidence to justify formal impeachment proceedings against President Biden. This disclosure, reported by the Washington Post, adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding political drama.

The Oversight Committee, under Chairman James Comer’s direction, recently escalated the inquiry by issuing a subpoena to ex-White House Counsel Dana Remus. The subpoena is linked to concerns about the President’s handling of classified materials. Comer expressed frustration with the White House’s refusal to provide essential documents and make officials available for interviews, leading to the decision to subpoena Remus for a deposition.

As the impeachment inquiry gains momentum, the dynamics surrounding key players and their perspectives continue to evolve. The subpoena to Remus signals a potential escalation in the confrontation between the legislative and executive branches, setting the stage for a crucial phase in this high-stakes investigation.