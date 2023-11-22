NEWS

$1 Million Dollar Carbon Credit Wallet Explained For Antigua & Barbuda Citizens

Nov 22, 2023

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

CITIZENS

If you are a Citizen of Antigua you are entitled by birthright to approximately 14 Million Tons of Carbon! (value of approx $1 Million dollars)

Your carbon Credits which are available to use right now in your wallet at w.swissx.com has a value quantified based on the relative value of coral field farming of carbon credits  by Farmers Antigua Trust. A non profit Trust company based in Saint Johns Antigua,

Rest of World…

The rest of the World gets to participate too! Were giving you a discounted start up pack to get trading!

 

 

  • Red Carbon – join 
    • Buy 1 ton of Swissx Blue Coral Carbon Credits (REDD++) for an annual fee of ~$70.
    • Receive a 5% discount on your starter pack purchase.
    • Access to the Swissx Carbon Credits Trading Desk at Swissx Island in Antigua.
    • Entry to live events at Swissx Island.
    • Round-the-clock customer service.
  • Exclusive Content on Swissx TV:
    • Introductory tutorials on carbon credit trading.
  • Connections:
    • 5 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.
  • Gold Carbon – join
  • Benefits:
    • Purchase 10 tons of Swissx Blue Coral Carbon Credits (REDD++) for an annual fee of ~$700.
    • should you trade less than than One Ton of Carbon you will be locked out of the Market-place until you refresh.
    • Receive a 10% discount on carbon credit purchases based on the day’s spot price.
    • Increased trading capacity.
    • Access to Swissx Island events.
    • 24/7 customer support.
  • Exclusive Content on Swissx TV:
    • In-depth market insights and analysis.
  • Connections:
    • 15 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.

  • Green Carbon – join

    Membership Title: Gold Trader

  • Benefits:
    • Buy 100 tons of Swissx Blue Coral Carbon Credits (REDD++) for an annual fee of ~$7,000.
    • Enjoy a 15% discount on carbon credit purchases based on the day’s spot price.
    • Special rates for elite trading.
    • Exclusive access to elite events at Swissx Island.
    • Continuous customer support.
  • Exclusive Content on Swissx TV:
    • VIP access to all premium content, including expert interviews and advanced trading strategies.
  • Connections:
    • 30 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.
    • These membership tiers offer different levels of access, benefits, and exclusive content on Swissx TV to cater to the needs of aspiring Carbon Credit Farmers & Traders at Swissx Island. Each tier provides a unique opportunity to engage with the world’s best in the field.

Extra important info on Farmers Antigua Trust …

 

  1. FAT operates a crypto solution called SWISSX REDD++ Verified Tokens on the Ripple XRP Network, aimed at distributing wealth to indigenous peoples.
  2. Farmers Antigua Trust (FAT) will financially support up to 100% of the Land Owner’s costs for a Verified Carbon Standards Audit, issuing transferable Carbon Credits at a rate of $200 per acre per year for a 10-year period
  3. The Land User assigns 30% commission to FAT and agrees to assign 100% of the land carbon offset management rights to underwrite the transfer of carbon credits to a third party.
  4. Disputes arising under this agreement are subject to Antiguan law and arbitration in the UK.
  5. A detailed verification process for Carbon Core assessment is outlined, including data review, collection, methodology assessment, and reporting.
  6. The Land User must sign up for the Swissx TV Offset Portal at a specified rate and agree to issue SWISSX COINS on the XRP Ripple Blockchain.
  7. The value equivalence of one SWISSX COIN is set to one Swiss Franc or $1 USD, whichever is greater.

Farmers Antigua Trust Company

Swissx Island – Saint Johns Antigua – FAT.AG

By Grady Owen

