$1 Million Dollar Carbon Credit Wallet Explained For Antigua & Barbuda Citizens

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA
CITIZENS
If you are a Citizen of Antigua you are entitled by birthright to approximately 14 Million Tons of Carbon! (value of approx $1 Million dollars)
Your carbon Credits which are available to use right now in your wallet at w.swissx.com has a value quantified based on the relative value of coral field farming of carbon credits by Farmers Antigua Trust. A non profit Trust company based in Saint Johns Antigua,
Rest of World…
The rest of the World gets to participate too! Were giving you a discounted start up pack to get trading!
- Red Carbon – join
- Buy 1 ton of Swissx Blue Coral Carbon Credits (REDD++) for an annual fee of ~$70.
- Receive a 5% discount on your starter pack purchase.
- Access to the Swissx Carbon Credits Trading Desk at Swissx Island in Antigua.
- Entry to live events at Swissx Island.
- Round-the-clock customer service.
- Exclusive Content on Swissx TV:
- Introductory tutorials on carbon credit trading.
- Connections:
- 5 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.
- 5 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.
- Gold Carbon – join
- Benefits:
- Purchase 10 tons of Swissx Blue Coral Carbon Credits (REDD++) for an annual fee of ~$700.
- should you trade less than than One Ton of Carbon you will be locked out of the Market-place until you refresh.
- Receive a 10% discount on carbon credit purchases based on the day’s spot price.
- Increased trading capacity.
- Access to Swissx Island events.
- 24/7 customer support.
- Exclusive Content on Swissx TV:
- In-depth market insights and analysis.
- Connections:
- 15 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.
- 15 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.
-
Green Carbon – join
Membership Title: Gold Trader
- Benefits:
- Buy 100 tons of Swissx Blue Coral Carbon Credits (REDD++) for an annual fee of ~$7,000.
- Enjoy a 15% discount on carbon credit purchases based on the day’s spot price.
- Special rates for elite trading.
- Exclusive access to elite events at Swissx Island.
- Continuous customer support.
- Exclusive Content on Swissx TV:
- VIP access to all premium content, including expert interviews and advanced trading strategies.
- Connections:
- 30 connections to other Swissx Island Club Members.
- These membership tiers offer different levels of access, benefits, and exclusive content on Swissx TV to cater to the needs of aspiring Carbon Credit Farmers & Traders at Swissx Island. Each tier provides a unique opportunity to engage with the world’s best in the field.
- FAT operates a crypto solution called SWISSX REDD++ Verified Tokens on the Ripple XRP Network, aimed at distributing wealth to indigenous peoples.
- Farmers Antigua Trust (FAT) will financially support up to 100% of the Land Owner’s costs for a Verified Carbon Standards Audit, issuing transferable Carbon Credits at a rate of $200 per acre per year for a 10-year period
- The Land User assigns 30% commission to FAT and agrees to assign 100% of the land carbon offset management rights to underwrite the transfer of carbon credits to a third party.
- Disputes arising under this agreement are subject to Antiguan law and arbitration in the UK.
- A detailed verification process for Carbon Core assessment is outlined, including data review, collection, methodology assessment, and reporting.
- The Land User must sign up for the Swissx TV Offset Portal at a specified rate and agree to issue SWISSX COINS on the XRP Ripple Blockchain.
- The value equivalence of one SWISSX COIN is set to one Swiss Franc or $1 USD, whichever is greater.
Swissx Island – Saint Johns Antigua – FAT.AG