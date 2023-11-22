Argentina’s Maverick President, Javier Milei, Offers Insightful Advice to Trump Amidst Growing Anti-Socialist Wave

In a global political landscape filled with uncertainty, Argentina has taken center stage with its newly elected president, Javier Milei. A figure who defies the establishment, Milei has become a symbol of anti-woke sentiments and fearlessly vocalizes his opinions, capturing the attention of the world.

Renowned political commentator Dave Rubin sheds light on Milei’s significance, highlighting Argentina’s struggle with “massive government growth, complete devaluation of their currency … creeping socialism for a long time, [and] craziness with gender stuff and all of the woke stuff.” Fortunately, according to Rubin, Milei has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, poised to obliterate the challenges facing his nation.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Milei was asked for advice he would offer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is rumored to be considering another presidential run. Tucker inquired, “What advice would you give him?”

Ep. 24 Argentina’s next president could be Javier Milei. Who is he? We traveled to Buenos Aires to speak with him and find out. pic.twitter.com/4WwTZYoWHs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 14, 2023

Milei’s response was clear and unapologetic: “He should continue his fight against socialism because he is one of the few who truly understood that we are fighting socialism, that we are fighting the statists. He understood perfectly that the generation of wealth comes from the private sector. The state does not create wealth; the state destroys it. The state can give you nothing because it produces nothing, and when it attempts it, it does so poorly.”

Offering a humble suggestion, Milei encouraged Trump to double down on his efforts in defending freedom and resisting socialist ideologies. According to Milei, pushing back against the encroachment of the state is crucial for preserving individual liberties and fostering private sector-driven prosperity.

Dave Rubin echoes Milei’s sentiments, drawing parallels between the situations in Argentina and the United States. “Argentina, after 20 years of this nonsense, is pushing back,” says Dave. “Donald Trump was pushing back; there are pockets — places like Florida — that are pushing back. You should be pushing back, and might I suggest that we all go a bit more on offense?”

As Milei’s influence grows and resonates beyond Argentina, the world watches attentively to see if his anti-establishment stance and commitment to individual freedom will inspire a broader global movement against encroaching socialism.