When importing your wallet to XUUM, ensuring you select the correct access level and key type is crucial. Here’s a step-by-step guide to assist you:

Open the XUUM Wallet App: Begin by launching the XUUM wallet app on your device. Initiate Wallet Import: Look for an option within the app to import a wallet. This might be located in the settings, under a specific menu, or could be a prominent feature on the main interface of the app. Select Full Access: During the import process, you will encounter a prompt to choose the access level for your wallet.

Make sure to select “Full Access”. This grants you complete control over the wallet, including making transactions and other important operations. Choose Family Seed: You will also need to decide on the type of key or seed for the import.

Opt for “Family Seed”, which is a specific kind of key used in the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Enter Your Family Seed: Carefully enter the family seed of your Swissx XRP wallet. It’s important to ensure accuracy in this step to avoid any issues. Complete the Import Process: Proceed with any additional instructions to finalize the import process.

After completion, your wallet should be fully integrated with XUUM, granting you full access. Verify Wallet Functionality: Post-import, it’s wise to verify that the wallet is functioning properly.

Check your balance and consider conducting a small test transaction to confirm everything is in order.

Remember, handling digital wallets and keys requires careful attention to detail to ensure the security and accessibility of your funds.