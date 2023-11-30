step-by-step guide for loading Swissx XRP into a XUUM wallet using the SWISSX.com mobile app, follow these steps:
- Ensure Your Tokens are Available for Trading: First, check if your login on the SWISSX.com app has gone green. A green login indicates that your tokens are ready for trading.
- Access the Dashboard: Open the SWISSX.com mobile app and navigate to the dashboard. You can find this typically at the top right corner of the app’s interface.
- Locate the QR Code: On your dashboard, there should be a QR code. Look for a pop-out menu in the top right corner of this QR code.
- Select ‘Open Xuum’: In the pop-out menu, choose the option “Open Xuum”. This action will automatically copy your Swissx Token XRP keys to the XUUM wallet.
- Alternative Wallet Option: If you prefer to use a different XRP wallet, you can do so. Go to your dashboard and click on “PRINT” to copy the secret key for your Swissx Token XRP.
- Copy to Clipboard: Click on the option to copy to clipboard. This action ensures that your Swissx Token XRP keys are ready to be pasted wherever necessary, particularly if you’re using a wallet other than XUUM.
- Finalize the Transfer: Follow any additional instructions provided by the XUUM wallet or your chosen alternative wallet to complete the transfer of your Swissx XRP tokens.
Remember, it’s crucial to handle all cryptocurrency transactions and key information securely and privately to protect your assets.