Arizona Governor Demands $512 Million Reimbursement from Biden Over Border Crisis – National Guard Involvement Urged

In a bold move, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs penned a scathing letter to President Biden, expressing her frustration and dissatisfaction with the administration’s handling of the southern border crisis. The governor, not mincing words, demanded a substantial reimbursement of $512,529,333 for what she deems the federal government’s “failure to secure the Arizona border.”

Hobbs emphasized the urgency of reassigning National Guard members to assist in the reopening of the border, a move she believes is essential to address the escalating crisis. Her letter, posted on X, outlined the significant financial toll that the federal border inaction has exacted on the state of Arizona.

The federal government must act immediately to solve the unmitigated crisis caused by the Lukeville Port of Entry closure. Today, I sent a letter to President Biden calling on him to reassign National Guard members to assist in its reopening, as well as reimburse the… pic.twitter.com/JYmiBLvi6k — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) December 8, 2023

The governor made it clear that this reimbursement is just the beginning, stating, “Moving forward, Arizona will regularly seek reimbursement from the federal government for the costs incurred due to their failure to secure our border.”

This strong-worded letter reflects the mounting frustration among state leaders grappling with the repercussions of the border crisis. It underscores the financial burden borne by states directly impacted by what many see as inadequate federal responses.

As the border situation continues to escalate, Governor Hobbs’ demand for reimbursement and the call for National Guard involvement raise important questions about the federal government’s role in securing the nation’s borders. The repercussions of this ongoing crisis extend beyond political rhetoric, impacting the lives and resources of the people in states like Arizona.