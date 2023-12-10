Elon Musk Launches Blistering Attack on Disney CEO Over Advertisements on Controversial Platform Amidst Child Exploitation Allegations

In a recent turn of events, tech mogul Elon Musk has unleashed a scathing tirade against Disney CEO Bob Iger for the company’s advertising decisions on a controversial platform, referred to here as X. Other major corporations, including IBM, NBCUniversal, and Comcast, have also halted their advertising on X, raising concerns about the platform’s content.

During an event where Musk shared his views, he expressed disdain for those who prioritize appearances over genuine moral principles. Musk’s strong words resonated as he stated, “What I care about is the reality of goodness, not the perception of it. And what I see all over the place is people who care about looking good while doing evil.”

Bob Iger, who spoke earlier at the same event, admitted that his relationship with X was no longer positive. This admission set the stage for Musk’s continued criticism. On Thursday, Musk took to social media, sharing a meme on X that mocked Iger, featuring a comedic portrayal with the caption, “Bob Iger: That’s the joke.”

In another post, Musk directly accused Iger of condoning advertisements adjacent to controversial content involving child exploitation, referencing a recent lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of X. Musk questioned the absence of an advertiser boycott by Disney and called for Iger’s immediate termination, asserting, “Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”

The New Mexico attorney general’s lawsuit against Meta, alleging the exposure of children to sexual content on Facebook and Instagram, added weight to Musk’s argument. The lawsuit stated, “Meta has allowed Facebook and Instagram to become a marketplace for predators in search of children upon whom to prey.”

In Musk’s eyes, the lack of action by Disney and Iger is baffling. He emphasized, “Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Iger? You are endorsing this material!” Musk criticized the need for a lawsuit to curb such behavior, insisting, “He should be fired immediately.”

Despite these strong statements, Disney has not responded to inquiries from the New York Post, leaving the public with lingering questions about the company’s stance on the matter.