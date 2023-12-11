Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence, Unveils Tucker Carlson Network with Exclusive Content and Shocking Price Points

Former Fox News stalwart, Tucker Carlson, shattered the silence surrounding his departure from the network by revealing his latest venture: the Tucker Carlson Network. In a candid video announcement on X, Carlson acknowledged the months of hiatus, emphasizing the covert efforts put into crafting a plethora of content.

“We’ve been out of work for seven or eight months now, hard to know. Time flies when you’re unemployed,” Carlson quipped in the video. “But actually, we have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now, interviews, et cetera.”

He continued, “And all of it has now found its way to Tuckercarlson.com. We’re launching a brand new thing very soon. And we’d love for you to see it.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Tucker Carlson Network is set to feature at least five distinct programs, showcasing a mix of monologues, short videos, and interviews. Notably, some of this content will be accessible exclusively to subscribers, priced at a reasonable $9 per month or $72 annually. Simultaneously, ad-supported material will remain open to all.

Having taken his show to X earlier this year following his Fox News exit, Carlson reassured fans that free content will continue to be available on the new platform. The move positions him as a content creator with a fresh approach, leveraging both subscription-based and free-to-access content.

The Tucker Carlson Network’s multifaceted content strategy aims to cater to diverse viewer preferences, creating a space where exclusive, in-depth interviews coexist with easily accessible, ad-supported material. As Carlson steps into this new chapter, the industry watches with anticipation to see the impact of his independent venture.