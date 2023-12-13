Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Honored as Global Champion on Sea Level Rise at COP28

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, emerged as a distinguished leader in the fight against climate change, receiving the prestigious Champion on Sea Level Rise award at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The Global Centre of Mobility recognized Browne’s significant contributions to addressing the impacts of climate change, presenting him with the accolade during a side panel event.

Kamal Amakrane, Climate Envoy of the President of the United Nations General Assembly and Managing Director of the Global Centre for Climate Mobility, presented the award to Browne on Saturday. The recognition underscored Browne’s pivotal role in advancing the agenda of the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law (COSIS), particularly in advocating for climate justice.

In a compelling statement, Prime Minister Browne emphasized the urgency of global action to protect vulnerable nations from the escalating effects of climate change. “As the clock ticks, we stand at a critical juncture. The consequences of the actions of developed countries are manifesting in the rising tide, but the power to change course rests with us,” Browne asserted during the COP28 side panel discussion.

Browne urged attendees to reflect on the interconnectedness of the world, highlighting the far-reaching impacts of melting ice caps and warming oceans. He emphasized that these environmental changes reverberate globally, compelling entire communities to relocate. Browne stressed that addressing climate change is not merely a concern for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) but a universal challenge demanding a coordinated global response.

The Office of the Prime Minister underscored Browne’s commitment to climate advocacy, stating that his leadership on the COSIS platform has been instrumental in pushing for meaningful action on climate justice. The award from the Global Centre of Mobility further solidifies Browne’s standing as a dedicated and effective champion against sea level rise.