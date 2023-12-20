Colorado Supreme Court Shocks Nation: Trump Disqualified from 2024 Ballot Over Constitution’s Insurrection Clause, Supreme Court to Make Final Decision

If you can’t win, cheat! In a ridiculous decision, the Liberal Colorado Supreme Court sent shockwaves through the political landscape on Tuesday by attempting to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot. This unexpected ruling, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause, introduces a pivotal twist with potential ramifications for the Republican frontrunner.

The court’s decision, a stark reversal of a previous lower court ruling in Colorado, has stirred controversy and heightened tensions. Set to be on hold until Jan. 4 pending appeal, this ruling has become a focal point of intense speculation and debate. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign expressed discontent, labeling the decision as “deeply undemocratic” and signaling their intention to appeal to the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: The Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot after a legal challenge. https://t.co/KNJ2bjnoRH — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 19, 2023

At the heart of the matter is the 14th Amendment, wielded by activists who have long advocated for blocking Trump from the 2024 ballot. The Amendment explicitly states that officials who have “engaged in insurrection” are ineligible to hold office. This legal maneuver introduces a complex and charged dimension to the upcoming presidential race, raising questions about the balance between constitutional principles and the political landscape.

As legal battles loom and political tensions escalate, the nation watches closely, anticipating the potential ripple effects of this precedent-setting decision. The courtroom drama surrounding Trump’s eligibility unfolds against a backdrop of intense public scrutiny and deep-rooted political divisions.