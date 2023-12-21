Trump Dominates 2024 GOP Presidential Race with 61% Support – DeSantis and Haley Battle for Second

As the countdown to the 2024 Iowa caucuses begins, the Republican primary landscape seems to have already charted its course. Former President Donald Trump, a towering figure in the GOP, is not just leading but dominating the race according to the latest polls.

With an impressive 61 percent support, Trump’s popularity dwarfs that of his potential rivals. The data from 538’s national polls, updated as of December 15, paints a clear picture of Trump’s dominance. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley find themselves in a distant competition for second place, with 12 percent and 11 percent support, respectively.

The battleground states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina further solidify Trump’s position, where he maintains a commanding lead of at least 25 percentage points. As the primary inches closer, the inevitability of Trump securing the nomination becomes increasingly evident.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t just a snapshot; it’s a trend that has been unfolding for almost a year now. The unofficial primary, characterized by Trump’s sustained popularity, suggests that the formal process may merely be a formality. Barring an unforeseen seismic shift, Trump’s nomination appears almost certain.

The dynamics of the race, as reflected in the polls, highlight the challenge for other candidates to break through the Trump juggernaut. While surprises can happen in politics, the combination of Trump’s strong support and the limited time until voting begins makes any upset scenario highly unlikely.

In the coming weeks, attention will undoubtedly turn to how the other candidates, particularly DeSantis and Haley, strategize to gain ground. Yet, against the backdrop of Trump’s overwhelming lead, their uphill battle is evident.