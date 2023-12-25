Chinese Spy Balloon Scandal: Biden Admin’s Secretive Cover-Up Exposed

A recent report exposes the Biden administration’s attempt to conceal the presence of a Chinese spy balloon that journeyed across North America. The clandestine operation was only revealed after vigilant civilians in Montana spotted the colossal white orb, unraveling a web of secrecy that raises serious concerns.

The secret U.S. effort to track, hide and surveil the Chinese spy balloon. https://t.co/lJmR47lcZt — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 23, 2023

When the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected the intrusive spycraft entering US airspace over Alaska on January 27, Gen. Glen VanHerck promptly alerted Gen. Mark Milley, President Biden’s top military adviser. However, a former senior US official discloses that the initial plan was to keep the balloon under wraps, with intentions to study it discreetly and never disclose its presence to the public or Congress.

Biden himself was reportedly uninformed until January 31, while Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remained preoccupied with a diplomatic trip to Asia, showing a lack of attention within the administration. A senior US official remarked, “They weren’t paying attention,” highlighting the concerning negligence surrounding the situation.

Meanwhile, the massive spy balloon, equivalent to three school buses, equipped with solar panels and a payload of surveillance devices, traversed half of Canada and re-entered the US over Montana. During this journey, it transmitted collected data from sensitive military sites back to Beijing, operating unchecked.

The Biden administration’s silence persisted until the orb became visible to several Americans. Only when the Billings Gazette, a local Montana paper, published photos of the mysterious craft on February 2, did the story gain national attention and spark widespread outrage.

This disturbing revelation raises questions about national security, transparency, and the administration’s handling of sensitive information. As public concern grows, it remains to be seen how the Biden administration will address the fallout from this covert episode.