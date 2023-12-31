In the ever-intensifying battle for control over information, Google and its expansive network, including YouTube, stand accused of playing a pivotal role in the Globalist Elite Cabal’s assault on truth. A disturbing revelation has surfaced, shedding light on the tech giant’s relentless efforts to not only control the narrative but also predict and prevent what they label as “misinformation.”

Recent developments reveal a new patent that serves as a harbinger of a dystopian future where Google has the capability to identify and thwart so-called “misinformation” before it even circulates. This unsettling revelation takes center stage in the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show, where the host delves into the intricate details of the emerging threat.

Interesting patent: Google files a patent for sniffing out fake news -> Detecting Information Operations Campaigns In Social Media With Machine Learning "When put to use, this system extracts features of social media posts to feed the prediction model. From this, it generates a… pic.twitter.com/IhjVxqftUA — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 21, 2023

As the battle lines are drawn in the information war, Google is not merely content with its current arsenal of censorship and suppression tactics. The patent, shrouded in secrecy, hints at an ominous capability to foresee and curtail information that the tech giant deems unfit for public consumption. The implications of such predictive power in the hands of a global tech behemoth are staggering and raise concerns about the future landscape of free speech and the unrestricted flow of information.

Didi Rankovic, reporting for Reclaim The Net, has extensively covered the alarming patent, bringing attention to the potential ramifications for online discourse. The patent not only underscores Google’s commitment to shaping narratives but also fuels apprehensions about the trajectory of technological advancements in the information age.

As the world grapples with the implications of Google’s evolving strategies, questions arise about the delicate balance between combating genuine misinformation and safeguarding the freedom of expression. The JD Rucker Show’s exploration of this patent serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by powerful entities manipulating the information landscape.

In this era of digital warfare, the revelation of Google’s patent demands scrutiny and raises critical questions about the future of online discourse. As technology continues to evolve, the battle for control over information takes new and unsettling turns, leaving us to ponder the extent of the influence wielded by global tech giants in shaping the narratives that shape our world.