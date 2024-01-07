Renowned Biologist Reveals Shocking Allegations Against Global Elites and Pharma Industry – Uncovering Startling Data on Covid Vaccine-Related Deaths Worldwide

In a recent exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, renowned biologist Bret Weinstein unveiled startling revelations that sent shockwaves through discussions on globalist power structures and the pharmaceutical industry. Weinstein, known for his expertise, did not hold back as he delved into the contentious territory of the United Nations (UN), World Health Organization (WHO) and the alarming consequences of Covid mRNA injections.

Ep. 60 Is the lesson of the Covid disaster that we should give its architects more power? Bret Weinstein on the WHO’s plans for you. pic.twitter.com/ku3O5BdeoF — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 5, 2024

Weinstein’s bombshell moment occurred when he disclosed a staggering statistic: “So I’m not a math genius, but one in eight hundred shots times billions is a lot of people…17 million deaths from the Covid vaccine?” This revelation immediately prompted Carlson to seek clarification on the grim numbers.

The biologist supported his claim with scientific evidence, highlighting a concerning global death toll resulting from the Covid vaccine. The figure, backed by meticulous research, stands at a shocking 17 million lives lost.

As the interview unfolded, Weinstein further connected the dots, exposing what he perceives as a power grab by globalist entities, raising the alarm about the UN’s World Health Organization. The narrative painted by Weinstein suggests a complex interplay between influential figures and the pharmaceutical industry, leading to dire consequences for unsuspecting individuals who received the mRNA injections.

This revelation adds fuel to the ongoing debates surrounding vaccine safety, injecting a new dimension into the discourse. As the world grapples with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, these allegations are bound to spark intense scrutiny and demand for transparency.

In a media landscape saturated with conflicting information, Weinstein’s candid revelations have ignited a fresh wave of skepticism and concern. The implications of his claims are profound, challenging the prevailing narratives and urging a closer examination of the dynamics shaping global health policies