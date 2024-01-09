In the world of innovative environmental solutions and high-stakes finance, a groundbreaking deal was struck, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a more sustainable future. This story unfolds with the collaboration of several key players, each bringing their unique expertise and vision to the table.

At the heart of this narrative is the Farmers Antigua Trust (FAT), co-founded by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Alki David. FAT, with its deep roots in Antigua, has always been at the forefront of ecological and agricultural advancements. Their latest venture was a testament to their commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

Abdulaziz Alhowaish of SpringBoard Saudi and Alki David of FAT close $375 Million transaction on the Swissx REDD++ Exchange

The deal in question involved a staggering amount of 500,000 tonnes of Verified Swissx REDD++ Carbon Credits, to be distributed annually over a decade. These credits were not just any carbon credits; they were special – verified by Carbon Core, a renowned Abu Dhabi-based research group. But what makes them truly unique was their form – Future SAFT contracts, a novel concept in the realm of blockchain technology, specifically on the SWISSX XRP blockchain. The total worth of this deal was over $375 million over ten years, a testament to the scale and ambition of this project.

The buyer of these credits is an anonymous entity, backed by Saudi investors. This was where Spring Board Ltd came into the picture. Spring Board, a revered organization owned collectively by its partners, had a long-standing reputation for bridging businesses in Sweden and the Middle East. With over thirty-five years of experience, Spring Board’s network in the commercial and political spheres was unmatched. Their role was crucial in facilitating this monumental transaction.

The orchestrator of this deal is Abdulaziz Alhowaish, a University of Miami Economist and Psychologist known for his foresight and innovative thinking. Alhowaish, who had been trading various asset classes since the age of 15, brought a wealth of experience in technical and fundamental analysis. His intuition for emerging opportunities, like his early investment in Bitcoin, was legendary.

This deal also marks a significant moment for Professor Olof Olssen, the esteemed geneticist and co-founder of Swissx Island in Antigua. Olssen, known for his pioneering work in cloning, particularly in horse racing, had long-standing ties with leaders in the Middle East. His expertise and reputation were instrumental in the success of this endeavor.

The selling of Blue Carbon Credits by Swissx, facilitated by this deal, was a step towards From Swissx Is addressing the pressing issue of carbon emissions. The involvement of Carbon Core as the verifier added a layer of credibility and assurance to the process, ensuring that the credits were not only valuable in monetary terms but also in their environmental impact.

The collaboration of these diverse yet complementary entities – Farmers Antigua Trust, Spring Board Ltd, Abdulaziz Alhowaish, and Swissx, underpinned by the innovative use of blockchain technology, marked a new era in the fight against climate change. It was a deal that went beyond mere financial transactions; it was about forging a sustainable future, leveraging the best of technology, finance, and ecological research.

As the news of the deal spread, it was welcomed with enthusiasm and hope. The vision and ambition behind this collaboration set a new standard in the realm of environmental finance, showing the world that with the right mix of expertise, innovation, and commitment, significant strides can be made in preserving our planet for future generations.