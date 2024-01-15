2024 Election Polls: Top GOP Contenders Trump, Haley, and DeSantis Outpace Biden in Head-to-Head Matchup

In the latest CBS News/YouGov poll, the upcoming 2024 presidential election takes an intriguing turn, showcasing the dominance of key GOP figures over President Biden. Former President Trump, Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerge as formidable contenders, each surpassing Biden in hypothetical general election scenarios.

Notably, the poll highlights a significant trend among independent voters. Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador, stands out, with 59 percent of independents expressing support in a matchup against Biden. DeSantis follows closely, securing backing from 55 percent, while Trump garners 54 percent.

Haley fares best against Biden as Republican contenders hold national leads https://t.co/RgKFfbGZdd — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2024

In a direct contest with Biden, DeSantis secures 51 percent support, slightly edging out the president, who receives 48 percent. The Biden-Trump matchup, crucial for the 2024 election narrative, reveals a tight race, with 50 percent favoring Trump and 48 percent siding with Biden.

While Trump maintains a robust lead in the GOP primary, commanding a 55-point advantage over competitors, the dynamics shift among primary voters. Trump boasts 69 percent support, while DeSantis and Haley secure 14 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Conducted between Jan. 10-12, the poll involved 2,870 adults, with a margin of error at 2.5 percentage points. The subset of 786 likely Republican primary voters comes with a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.