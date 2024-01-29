God’s Army ‘Take Our Border Back’ Convoy Gathers Momentum Amidst Rising Tensions Between Texas and Biden Administration

In a development that is capturing attention across the nation, a convoy of protesters, dubbing themselves “God’s Army,” is set to embark on a journey to the southern border, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing tensions between Texas and the Biden administration. The organizers of the upcoming “Take Our Border Back” convoy assert their mission is rooted in opposition to what they perceive as a globalist conspiracy to maintain an open U.S. border, facilitating the illegal entry of immigrants from Mexico.

A trucker convoy of “patriots” is heading to the U.S. border with Mexico next week, as the standoff between Texas and the federal government intensifies. https://t.co/RZ4ia2WfWq — VICE News (@VICENews) January 26, 2024

During a recent planning call, one of the organizers emphasized the significance of their movement, stating, “This is a biblical, monumental moment that’s been put together by God.” Another member conveyed a sense of urgency, declaring, “We are besieged on all sides by dark forces of evil.”

The convoy is slated to commence its journey from Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Monday, with planned stopovers in Florida and Louisiana before reaching its destination in Texas. The group’s website outlines their intention to participate in three separate rallies on February 3rd, spanning Texas, Arizona, and California.

As the convoy gains momentum, it underscores the palpable divide between those advocating for stricter border controls and the Biden administration’s approach to immigration. The convoy’s self-styled mission has sparked a fervent response among supporters who share their concerns about border security.

This fervor is not confined to one region, with the convoy strategically planning stops in various states. The upcoming rallies on February 3rd are poised to be a focal point for the group’s efforts, emphasizing their commitment to influencing policy on a national scale.

In the midst of this unfolding saga, the tensions between Texas and the Biden administration escalate, manifesting in a convoy that sees itself as a divine force combating perceived globalist threats to border security. As the convoy hits the road, it becomes a symbol of resistance, encapsulating a clash of ideologies that has gripped the nation.