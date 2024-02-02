Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Bold Action, Sending National Guard to Texas as Illegal Border Crossings Hit Record High Under Biden Administration

In a pivotal move, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis declared on Thursday that he is dispatching members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to assist Texas Governor Greg Abbott in addressing the escalating crisis of illegal border crossings during the Biden administration.

As federal reports reveal a staggering 302,034 illegal alien encounters in the past month, surpassing the previous record set in September 2023, DeSantis emphasized the urgency of defending state sovereignty. Notably, among those arrested were at least 19 individuals on the terrorist watchlist.

Gov. Ron DeSantis to deploy more Florida soldiers to US southern border amid immigration reform talks https://t.co/K25W0vdVdW — CBS News Miami (@CBSMiami) February 2, 2024

“States have every right to defend their sovereignty, and we are pleased to increase our support to Texas as the Lone Star State works to stop the invasion across the border,” stated Governor DeSantis. The reinforcements will contribute to Texas by adding essential barriers, including the strategic placement of razor wire along the border, reinforcing the fundamental need for a secure national border.

Governor DeSantis is mobilizing “up to a battalion of National Guard members, approximately 1,000 soldiers,” tailored to address the specific needs identified by Texas officials, according to an official statement from the governor’s office. This surge in troops follows a series of substantial resource deployments from Florida to Texas, which commenced in 2021, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to border security.

As the situation intensifies at the border, this collaborative effort between Florida and Texas underscores the necessity for cohesive action to address the challenges posed by surging illegal crossings. The announcement by Governor DeSantis reflects a shared commitment to reinforcing national borders and ensuring the safety of citizens in both states.