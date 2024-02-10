Special Counsel Report Reveals Startling Details About Biden’s Cognitive Health, Gingrich Calls for 25th Amendment Invocation

In a riveting exchange on Friday, Newt Gingrich sat down with Sean Hannity to dissect the bombshell revelations unveiled in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, which hit the airwaves on Thursday. The report, laden with unflattering references to President Biden’s cognitive state, paints a concerning picture of the commander-in-chief’s mental acuity.

Newt Gingrich Unloads on Joe Biden: You Cannot Allow this Man to Be Commander in Chief – For the Survival of this Nation (Video) https://t.co/NeGbqbq9Ka — Sean Hannity ?? (@seanhannity) February 10, 2024

Hur didn’t mince words, labeling Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man” grappling with memory lapses, even pointing to a pivotal moment in Biden’s life—the tragic loss of his son Beau in 2015—as a memory slip for the President. But what sent shockwaves through the political sphere was the apparent pardon of Biden for mishandling classified documents—a stark contrast to the treatment of former President Trump in similar circumstances.

Gingrich didn’t hold back, expressing grave concerns about the implications of the report on national security. “This is not about politics,” he asserted, “This is about the survival of the United States.” With global hotspots like North Korea, Iran, and Ukraine in the balance, Gingrich underscored the urgent need for clarity on Biden’s mental fitness. He called for Congress to demand an independent cognitive assessment and hinted at invoking the 25th Amendment if Biden’s condition warrants it.

The conversation between Gingrich and Hannity encapsulated the deep-seated anxieties pervading the political landscape, as Americans grapple with the implications of a president grappling with cognitive decline.