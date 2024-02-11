NEWS POLITICS

Hillary Clinton Weighs in on Biden’s Age as Senility Accusations Mount: What This Means for the President’s Future

Grady Owen

Feb 11, 2024

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding President Biden’s age, dubbing it a “legitimate” campaign issue. Her comments come amidst heightened scrutiny following a damning special counsel’s report accusing the commander-in-chief of senility.

Clinton, speaking to MSNBC’s Alex Wagner, revealed insights gleaned from her interactions with White House insiders, asserting that concerns about Biden’s age are prevalent within the administration itself. “I talked to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue, but as I like to say, ‘look, it’s a legitimate issue,'” Clinton emphasized.

The acknowledgment from such a prominent figure within the Democratic Party adds fuel to the ongoing debate over Biden’s fitness to lead the nation. With accusations of senility swirling, the president finds himself facing mounting pressure to address concerns about his mental acuity.

As the specter of age and cognitive decline looms over the Biden administration, political analysts speculate on the potential ramifications for the president’s future. With midterm elections on the horizon and the 2024 presidential race looming large, the issue of Biden’s age threatens to become a central focus of political discourse.

The intersection of age, leadership, and political viability remains a complex and contentious issue, one that promises to shape the landscape of American politics for years to come.

