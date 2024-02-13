West Virginia AG Urges Kamala Harris to Consider 25th Amendment Amid Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging Vice President Kamala Harris to take decisive action in light of President Biden’s alleged cognitive decline. In a letter penned on Tuesday, Morrisey pointed to a recent report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, which highlighted Biden’s numerous memory lapses and frequent gaffes.

Morrisey didn’t mince words, stating, “For too long, Americans have had to stand by and watch as their President has experienced a profound cognitive decline.” He cited instances where Biden confused world leaders and struggled with basic public speaking, arguing that such behavior warrants invoking the 25th Amendment.

The call comes amid growing concerns over Biden’s mental acuity, with critics questioning his ability to effectively lead the nation. Morrisey’s letter adds to the mounting pressure on the Biden administration to address these concerns head-on.

However, invoking the 25th Amendment is no small matter, requiring substantial evidence of the President’s inability to discharge his duties. While Morrisey’s letter underscores the seriousness of the issue, it remains to be seen how the administration will respond.

State attorney general officially calls on Kamala Harris to invoke 25th Amendment, remove Biden from office https://t.co/XOb4oSvwDB — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 13, 2024

In the meantime, the debate over Biden’s cognitive health is likely to intensify, with both sides digging in their heels. As the nation grapples with pressing challenges at home and abroad, the issue of presidential fitness takes on heightened significance.

The coming days will undoubtedly see further developments as Harris and the administration weigh their options in the face of mounting pressure.