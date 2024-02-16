Are President Biden’s Approval Ratings Plunging? Here’s What the Latest Polls Show

In a recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports, respondents were asked to assess President Joe Biden’s tenure so far, providing a litmus test for his potential reelection bid.

The findings were less than favorable for the Biden administration, with a staggering 58% of participants indicating that they view his presidency as a failure. Within this group, 40% went so far as to label it a “complete failure,” while an additional 18% deemed it “mostly unsuccessful.”

Most Judge Biden’s Presidency a Failure A majority of voters view former President Donald Trump’s term in office as a success, even as they consider President Joe Biden’s time in the White House a failure. More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/ouB3RnspJK pic.twitter.com/6c5bZyT1GE — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 15, 2024

Interestingly, only a mere 9% of respondents rated Biden’s presidency as a “complete success,” highlighting a significant disparity in public opinion regarding his performance in office.

Of particular concern for the administration is the sentiment among middle-aged and older voters, with nearly half of those aged 40-64 expressing a belief that Biden’s presidency is a “complete failure.” This sentiment was echoed by 47% of respondents aged 65 and older.

These findings serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the Biden administration as it navigates a range of pressing issues, including inflation, the ongoing pandemic, and geopolitical tensions. With midterm elections on the horizon, it is imperative that the administration takes proactive measures to address the concerns raised by the electorate.

While polling data is subject to fluctuations and may not capture the full complexity of public sentiment, these results underscore the need for the Biden administration to reassess its approach and prioritize issues that resonate with the American people.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the coming months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of President Biden’s presidency and its implications for the future of American governance.