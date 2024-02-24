George Will Slams Biden’s ‘Consequential Mistake’ in Selecting Kamala Harris as VP: Comparisons to Henry Wallace Abound

Renowned columnist George Will has made a bold statement, asserting that President Joe Biden’s decision to appoint Kamala Harris as Vice President stands as the most significant blunder of his presidency. Drawing parallels to the controversial case of Henry Wallace, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s former vice president, Will suggests that Harris may follow a similar trajectory of political downfall.

Wallace, like Harris, found himself in a position of power but was eventually replaced due to his unconventional beliefs and political leanings. Will highlights the striking similarity between Wallace’s demotion to Commerce Secretary and the possibility of Harris assuming the presidency, emphasizing the potential consequences of such a scenario.

It’s worth noting that Harris’ approval ratings paint a concerning picture for the Biden administration. With just a 36.4 percent approval rating, as per FiveThirtyEight’s latest data, Harris faces significant disapproval among the American populace. In comparison, Biden’s approval rating, while higher at 39.5 percent, still reflects a challenging political landscape for the administration.

Will’s critique underscores the importance of vice-presidential selections and their potential ramifications for presidential succession. As the Biden administration navigates its term, the choice of Harris as VP looms large, with implications that extend far beyond the current political climate.

In a world where every decision carries immense weight, Will’s analysis serves as a stark reminder of the enduring impact of presidential choices. Only time will tell how history will judge Biden’s decision and its consequences for the nation.