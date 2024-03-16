Joe Biden Under Fire for Alleged Election Interference in Israel, Backing Schumer’s Call for New Elections

President Joe Biden is facing criticism after publicly supporting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for new elections in Israel. The move has ignited controversy, with many questioning the appropriateness of American interference in another country’s democratic process.

Schumer’s remarks on the Senate floor, advocating for new elections in Israel, drew swift condemnation from Republicans and even some prominent Democrats. Despite this, President Biden voiced his support for Schumer’s statement during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

“I’m not going to elaborate on the speech,” Biden told reporters. “He made a good speech, and I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans.”

While Biden’s remarks were seen as a nod of approval for Schumer’s stance, White House national security advisor John Kirby clarified that they did not indicate a shift in support for Israel’s fight against Hamas.

“For our part, we’re going to keep supporting Israel in their fight against Hamas,” Kirby affirmed. “We’re going to keep urging them to reduce civilian casualties, and we’re going to keep working to get a temporary cease-fire in place.”

The revelation that Schumer had provided the Biden administration with a copy of his speech in advance has raised eyebrows, with congressional Democrats reportedly not afforded the same courtesy.

The incident has reignited debates about the boundaries of U.S. involvement in foreign elections and the diplomatic implications of such actions. As tensions continue to simmer, the Biden administration faces scrutiny over its handling of the delicate situation in the Middle East.