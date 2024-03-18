Lebanese National Arrested at U.S. Southern Border Allegedly Linked to Hezbollah Terrorist Group

In a concerning development, U.S. border officials apprehended a Lebanese national on the southern border who reportedly confessed to being a member of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and planning to construct a bomb within the United States.

According to reports from The New York Post, 22-year-old Basel Bassel Ebbadi was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents near El Paso, Texas, on March 9. The significance of Ebbadi’s arrest was underscored by an internal Border Patrol document, which labeled it as a “Significant Arrest.”

The document revealed that El Paso Sector Intelligence Agents, part of the Tactical Terrorism Response Team (TTRT), interviewed Ebbadi following his apprehension. During the interview, Ebbadi allegedly made terroristic threats and confessed to being a member of a foreign terrorist organization.

Moreover, Ebbadi reportedly disclosed that he had received training from Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Islamic terrorist group operating in Lebanon, for a period of seven years. He claimed to have been actively involved in guarding the group’s weapons.

Disturbingly, just two days after his arrest, medical staff evaluating Ebbadi asked him about his intentions in the U.S., to which he chillingly responded, “I’m going to try to make a bomb.”

The revelation of Ebbadi’s alleged ties to Hezbollah and his intentions to carry out a bomb plot on U.S. soil raises significant concerns about national security and the effectiveness of border enforcement measures.

As authorities continue their investigation into this alarming incident, questions linger about the extent of terrorist infiltration across U.S. borders and the urgent need for heightened vigilance to safeguard against such threats.