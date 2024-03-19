Democratic Meddling: Unusual Support for Conservative Ohio Candidate Raises Eyebrows

As the Republican Senate primary race in Ohio heats up, an unexpected player is making waves in the political arena. A Democratic group’s substantial investment in an ad backing conservative candidate Bernie Moreno has sparked intrigue and raised questions about the intersection of party politics.

Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland-area businessperson endorsed by former President Donald Trump, finds himself at the center of attention as a Democratic group pours $2.7 million into an ad highlighting his conservative credentials. Described as a “MAGA Republican” who is “too conservative for Ohio,” Moreno’s profile is being strategically presented to appeal to conservative primary voters.

This move by Democrats is not without its complexities. While intervening in Republican primaries has become a common tactic in recent years, it now intersects with President Joe Biden’s campaign narrative centered on defending democracy from Trump-aligned Republicans like Moreno.

Despite Moreno’s alignment with Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election, including claims of a “stolen” election and referring to Capitol rioters as “political prisoners,” Democrats see him as a potentially preferable opponent for incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election.

However, this strategy is not without risks. Democratic meddling in Republican primaries could undermine Biden’s message on safeguarding democracy and further sow distrust in the electoral process. Moreover, there remains the possibility that Moreno could emerge victorious in November, posing a challenge to Democratic efforts.

As Ohio’s Republican primary race unfolds amidst unexpected alliances and strategic maneuvering, the broader implications for both parties and the democratic process itself remain to be seen.